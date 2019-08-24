FREEPORT, Maine — Smiling faces found new furry companions Friday evening in Freeport at the kick-off for the annual "Save a Stray" event.

Eight puppies were up for adoption as part of the program, put on by Midcoast Humane. People interested in playing with the animals or possibly bringing one of them home stopped by the park in L.L.Bean's campus from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The event on August 23 was just the beginning of more festivities on Saturday. At 8 a.m., the 5K run and one-mile walk fundraiser will begin to raise money for Midcoast Humane.

The shelter takes in about 3,500 animals each year. Special event coordinator Kadie Glynn says this event helps raise about $45,000 for these animals to provide them with medical care, food, surgery, vaccines, and comfort.

"My favorite part about doing events is bringing the community together to support a mission that everybody cares about," Glynn said, pointing out the large crowd of people who turned out for the cause.

After the race tomorrow, which circles the L.L.Bean flagship campus and downtown Freeport, there will be other fun contests, like fastest ice cream eater, best trick, best costume, and best pet and owner look-alike.

These contests will begin at 9:15 a.m. on the Discovery Park Stage, and prizes will be available.

"Save a Stray" participants will be able to earn rewards, including L.L.Bean gift cards and a Midcoast Humane fleece blanket, through personalized fundraising pages.

Anyone who is unable to physically attend the event on Saturday can sign up as a virtual participant to support the race's mission.

"Animals are great for your emotional health, your physical health. They help you get outdoors and active," Glynn said about the importance of pets. "They’re just great companions, so it’s good for them, and it’s good for us."

