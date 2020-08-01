The Biddeford Fire Department posted a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday detailing why the group thinks the City of Biddeford should consider a new fire chief.

According to the post, the organization said Gagne's lack of leadership and trust made the Biddeford Career Firefighters Local 3107 take a unanimous vote of no confidence in Gagne and ask for his immediate replacement.

"We have no choice but to act, as the lives of every fire department employee and every citizen are at risk," the Facebook post said.

"While we respect the chain of command, the lack of leadership and trust in our fire chief has driven the Biddeford Career Firefighters Local 3107, including the fire officers and rank and file firefighters to respectfully forward a unanimous vote of no confidence in Fire Chief Scott Gagne and to ask for his immediate replacement."

The post includes examples of what the department believes shows a lack of leadership and poor management under Chief Gagne.

Read the entire Facebook post below:

