BANGOR, Maine — Hundreds of rallies are expected to take place around the nation Tuesday in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The “Nobody is Above the Law” rallies are organized in every U.S. state and Washington D.C., totaling more than 500 actions. In Maine, there are at least three rally sites, including Portland, Bangor, and Auburn.

RELATED: Hundreds of pro-impeachment rallies planned across US Tuesday

Those participating in the rally will essentially be asking their state representatives to support House impeachment and Senate removal. The rally comes at a particularly contentious time in Maine, as neither Senator Susan Collins nor Representative Jared Golden have yet stated where they stand on this issue.

According to the online event listing, more than 100 people have already signed up for the event happening at the Peirce Memorial Park in Bangor. Throughout the past week, people both for and against the President’s impeachment have protested outside of Golden’s office in the Queen City.

RELATED: Trump's conservative critics launch super PAC aimed at punishing 'enablers'

Certainly, Mainers are very divided on whether or not they support the impeachment of the President – and so both Collins’ and Golden’s votes could affect their re-election campaigns.

The House vote could happen as early as Wednesday.

RELATED: Impeachment week: What's ahead with the House vote and Senate trial