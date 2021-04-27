Some Maine legislators to host press conference about affordable housing

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, six Maine legislators from the Housing Working Group will be speaking about the affordable housing crisis at the State House.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The theory known widely as Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs teaches us that the basic things human beings require to survive are food, water, air—and shelter. It's why some of Maine's legislators are working to address the affordable housing crisis in our state, as it continues during a particularly challenging year.

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, a press conference is expected to take place at the State House in Augusta to address this conversation. Six legislators, who are members for the Legislature's Housing Working Group (founded in September and made up of more than 40 legislators) will be speaking, and so will a few housing advocates and community members. The goal of the press conference is to discuss the state of housing in Maine and current proposals in the Legislature, designed to address housing affordability and availability in our state.

Legislators speaking at Tuesday's press conference say there are four areas to cover, regarding affordable housing. They are:

Emergency housing, which includes better funding for shelters; more help for people experiencing homelessness, including students; and more help for those who are about to be evicted.

Housing stability to create more housing vouchers; prevent evictions; and support landlords.

Housing opportunities and growth, which include increasing the supply of affordable housing to help bring down demand and prices; working with municipalities around zoning to allow for more dense housing in areas with transportation, schools, and amenities; and helping rural areas attract people long-term.

Revenue, or finding ways to fund all of these ideas. That is expected to be one of the biggest issues, since not all lawmakers agree with proposed solutions like increased taxes and vacancy fees.

Legislators involved say there are more than fifty bills addressing affordable housing in some capacity. They also say this is a bipartisan issue.

"We have identified that this is a crisis in our state, and it's neutral on party lines," said Rep. Victoria Morales (D-South Portland). "Housing instability happens to every single one of us, or could."



"There's real opportunity, I think, for us to come together about how we provide (affordable housing) for elderly folks, for low to moderate income folks," Rep. Kristen Cloutier (D-Lewiston) added. "I think there's opportunity for us to talk about the issue of homelessness and how that's affecting our communities individually."

Both representatives say the housing crisis in our state is at its worst point ever, partially because of the pandemic. That's because of a number of issues, like lack of affordable housing for renters; lack of available homes for homebuyers; lack of incentive for people to own and develop property; and the need for more housing choice vouchers. Morales says the waiting list for section eight vouchers has gone from about 19,000 households in 2019 to more than 25,000 households in 2020. She says in Maine, there are only about 518,000 households total. The pandemic has also shone a light on the need to address problems like homelessness, since housing is a basic need.

"We're at a time where I think it's a good opportunity for us to sort of revise the way we think about housing and how we're providing that housing for folks," Cloutier said.

"If you don't have housing, you can't access the benefits of education, of healthcare, of treatment, of job opportunities," Morales expressed.

Cloutier and Morales say they're expecting the state will receive some funding related to housing (perhaps the most ever to address the housing crisis) from the federal American Rescue Plan. It will be up to the Maine Legislature to determine how to use that money.