PORTLAND, Maine — Greater Portland Landmarks has begun taking inventory of all historic resources located in two communities threatened by rising sea levels. It's part of a larger effort to prepare these historic neighborhoods for the impact of climate change.

Portland's Bayside neighborhood is home to more than 260 historic residential, industrial, and commercial resources, according to Greater Portland Landmarks. Ferry Village in South Portland is home to approximately 280 historic resources.

Summer interns are documenting these sites for the Greater Portland Historic Resources Survey, a first of its kind survey in the state to identify resources that will be impacted by climate change. The work is part of their graduate studies.

The survey is funded in part by a grant from National Park Services' Historic Preservation Fund.

