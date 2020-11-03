PORTLAND, Maine — The Board of Education heard the proposal from Portland Public School's Superintendent Xavier Botana and Executive Director of Budget and Finance Miranda Fasulo. FY21 asks for $122.3 million, which is $4.9 million (4.2%) higher from the year before.

This means taxpayers will have to come up with $3.8 million. PPS says it would raise the overall school tax rate by $0.35 for a total rate of $12.04. This falls within City Council's guidance of a 3% tax rate increase.

Fasulo gave the example at the meeting, that for a home in Portland valued at $250,000, the school portion of the tax bill goes up about $7 per month.

Botana said part of the investment will help remove barriers to access. This year's theme, "Addressing the Opportunity Gap."

FY21 proposes about $1.3 million in so-called equity-based investments for expanding Pre-K, services for English Language Learners, and increasing special education services for high school students with an autism spectrum disorder.

NCM

"We must continue to move forward to supporting the needs of our most vulnerable students," said Botana. "The gap between our economically disadvantaged students and their non-disadvantage peers is simply unacceptable. The same is true to students of color when compared to white students."

To accomplish those priorities, cuts and restructuring have been put into place. The current plan calls to eliminate three high school teaching positions, two at Deering H.S and one at Portland H.S. Botana says the plan leaves it open for further staffing reductions in the future. In addition, the central office of PPS will not hire back one open janitor position, reduce its overall supply budget 'across-the-board' by 3%, and a 2% decrease to the high school athletics and co-curricular budget.

RELATED: Portland School Board facing increasing renovation costs to elementary schools

RELATED: Casco Bay High School students, parents pleased with response to threat

RELATED: Body cams in public schools being discussed by Portland Board of Education