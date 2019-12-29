PORTLAND, Maine — The countdown to the most famous countdown of the year has begun. That means that businesses around Maine are scrambling to get ready for big New Year's Eve crowds -- especially as the decade comes to a close.

"It's been crazy!" expressed Hyejung Fitzgibbon, owner of H&E Paint Bar salon. "We call (it) 'crazy December'."

Staff at H&E say they have been working nonstop -- and nail appointments have been booked for up to a month in advance.

"(There's) no time to eat -- no time to talk to each other," Fitzgibbon giggled. "It's just going on all day."

Besides wedding season in the summer, this is H&E's busiest time of year. Even manager Clarissa Novak traded sides at the table on Sunday to get her nails done for the holiday, which she has big plans for.

"We're throwing an 80's-themed party," Novak smiled. "Costumes, food, drinks -- everything's going to be 80's-themed."

And for Novak, the holiday is about more than just a night of partying.

"I love New Year's. I mean, it's super cliche to say, but it's just kind of a start to do something different -- something new."

Across town on Hanover Street, The Whiskey Barrel is taking that message to heart. This once-country bar recently decided to convert into a live music and entertainment venue. It's only been open for seven months -- so this is staff's first time putting on a New Year's Eve extravaganza.

"I don't what to expect to be honest with you!" owner Jay Ferrara said. "I have no idea, but we're ready. We're prepared. We have staff on hand -- it's all hands on deck."

And those Whiskey Barrel hands will not be working alone. The Frequency NYE 2020 extravagant dance and lights show is being thrown in partnership with Portland's Pubhouse Productions.

"Getting people to loosen up and let go is really important and a great way to start the new decade," said Dana Sullivan, the owner and founder of Pubhouse Productions.

It's why he says he loves electronic dance music so much -- because it brings people together and creates community.

"There's a lot of division through politics and the environment and any subject you bring up," Sullivan expressed. "New Year's Eve is a chance to kind of put all of that behind us and start fresh."

