Gov. Janet Mills (D-Maine) made history this past week as the first woman to deliver a State of the State address in Maine.

Democrat John Richardson, a former Speaker of the House, says Mills did a good job laying out her vision for the state. "She didn't get into a lot of specifics," he says, "but I think in these cases people don't want a lot of specifics."

Republican Phil Harriman agrees that Mills delivered a very positive, upbeat address that played well to the audience at home. But he says lawmakers need those specifics. "They've heard all of these big ideas, they cost big money, but how are you going to get them passed?"

The backers of Question One on the March ballot have begun posting campaign signs. The referendum seeks to overturn Maine's new law eliminating religious and philosophical exemptions for childhood vaccinations. The new signs feature the quote "Reject Big Pharma."

Our political analysts think it's at best an inadequate strategy.

Says Harriman, "Boy, that doesn't play on Main Street. It's an emotional issue." He says the slogan doesn't give any real insight as to what voters will be deciding.

And Richardson says "I think they've wasted their money. And I think to try to connect it to 'Big Pharma,' this is a public health issue, and people are very clear about why it's important to protect the herd, meaning our population."

In the impeachment trial for President Trump, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) asked Chief Justice Roberts to admonish House managers and Trump lawyers to observe rules of senate to not to impugn the institution.

Richardson and Harriman applaud Collins for stepping up.

Says Harriman, "The rules of decorum are so important to debate."

And Richardson says in a legislative body, "You don't make this personal. If you have facts, you bring them forward. I'm glad (Collins) did it, and I'm glad that the Chief Justice admonished both sides for it."

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) says hearing the evidence this week has made him realize the "powerful" case against the president, calling it 'more serious than I thought.'

Phil Harriman says he has confidence that King will hear all of the evidence before making a decision on whether to convict the president.

John Richardson adds "I think it's really sinking in for Sen. King and other senators how serious these charges are."

There were some political endorsements in the news this past week.

In 2017, Planned Parenthood called Sen. Collins a "champion for women's health." But this week the organization endorsed Democrat Sara Gideon, saying Collins turned her back on women with her vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Our analysts don't think the endorsement means much. Richardson thinks the rank and file in the organization have already "parted ways" with Collins.

And Harriman says it's a can't lose scenario for Planned Parenthood. He says "If Susan Collins gets reelected, her track record on women's rights is clear. And if they help Sara Gideon get elected, they already know that they have someone in their corner."

The other endorsement came from former Congressman Mike Michaud, now a selectman in East Millinocket. He's endorsed billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg in the Democratic presidential primary.

Harriman says Michaud is "a very thoughtful guy. He doesn't just pick things out of the political winds. I think he asks 'who is the person who can be more moderate in governing, who has a chance to win the election,' and I think he's determined that Michael Bloomberg is the only one."

Richardson was a bit surprised by Michaud's choice. "I think that Joe Biden's politics and his background were far more suited for Mike Michaud. It's telling me that he's making a break, if you will, from the Democratic Party and the norm, and thinking outside the box by going with Mike Bloomberg."

Bloomberg is not on the New Hampshire primary ballot, but he is on Maine's. Bloomberg plans his first campaign visit to Maine on Monday.

Political Brew airs Sundays on The Morning Report.

