KENNEBUNK, Maine — Police in Kennebunk are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen from the area.

According to her mother, 15-year-old Brooklynn Torstensen has not been seen for several days and is most likely in the company of a teenage boy somewhere in southern Maine.

Torstensen is 5'6" and approximately 125 pounds with bright blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen in Saco, according to her mother.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kennebunk Police Department.