WINDHAM, Maine — Police in Windham are looking for the suspect who they say led them on a chase and crashed on River Road Thursday night.

Officials say around 5 p.m., a vehicle was reported for speeding through the Brookhaven Drive neighborhood. When the responding officer tried to stop the suspect's vehicle for a traffic violation, police say the driver immediately sped away and crashed shortly after on River Road.

A police K9 Unit was deployed in an attempt to locate the operator, but was unsuccessful, according to police.

According to a press release from Windham police, the operator is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall and weighing approximately 200 lbs., has dirty blonde hair and possibly a heavy goatee. He was last seen wearing a light weight gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should contact the Windham Police Department at 207-892-2525.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.