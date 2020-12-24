Millinocket recovery center will host holiday 'Recover-A-Thon'

The Pir2Peer recovery center in Millinocket will be open from 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve to 10 p.m. on Christmas to help those struggling with addiction and recovery.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — In a year that's been particularly challenging for people recovering from a drug or alcohol addiction, a recovery center in Millinocket is working to make sure that population has additional support.

On Christmas Eve at 9 a.m., the Pir2Peer recovery center is opening its doors for what its founders are calling a "Safe and Merry Recover-A-Thon." Founders Ginger Collins and Michelle Anderson say they are planning to keep doors open through 10 p.m. on Christmas Day to help people struggling get through the holiday.

The Recover-A-Thon will include activities like watching movies, eating snacks, playing games, and just allowing people to come in to decompress and connect with others. Collins and Anderson say COVID-19 precautions, like social distancing and keeping masks on indoors, will be in place. They put on a similar event at Thanksgiving and say almost 40 people showed up throughout the day.

Collins and Anderson say the holidays can be a hard time of year for people in recovery -- a battle they both know personally. They say Christmas can be isolating -- family members may not be talking to you if you're in recovery, or they may not understand your battles with substances. There is also typically a big focus on alcohol at events like holiday parties, which can be triggering for a recovering alcoholic.

During this Recover-A-Thon, people will also have the opportunity to attend hybrid in-person and remote meetings, as a place to get out emotions, or just hang out. Collins and Anderson say it's important to stay connected, since isolation can be an easy trap -- and 2020 has seen a lot of it.

"When you're isolated, you can be lonely, and you just get into this little cocoon type thing -- and it's very difficult to break out of it," Collins expressed.

"We don't have any people we're bouncing stuff off of when we're locked in our homes -- and like I said, depression makes you stop reaching out and start falling into the isolation, and that's when it's really dangerous," Anderson noted.

Pir2Peer opened its doors earlier this year. Collins and Anderson say they're working on efforts to expand their mission and reach by starting a coat drive and putting on occasional community meals. They say they want to foster a diverse environment where people with different backgrounds can interact.