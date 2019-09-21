SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Wondering where NEWS CENTER Maine's Jessica Gagne was on Saturday morning? Gagne and her fiancé Jack said, 'I Do', Friday evening during a beautiful ceremony with Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse and Casco Bay as the backdrop.

The weather was almost as stunning as the newly-wed couple, and the speeches were filled with love and memorable stories.

Congratulations to both Jess and Jack on a lifelong friendship and decades of happiness.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Bill Green officiated the nuptials. No word if he plans on doing future weddings now that he is a notary public.