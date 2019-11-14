BANGOR, Maine — The man accused of murdering his sister-in-law is scheduled to appear in Bangor court the morning of Thursday, November 14.

Phillip Clark was charged with shooting and killing his sister-in-law, Renee Clark, in July 2018.

Earlier that year in February, Renee had filed for a protection order against Phillip, according to court documents -- but she was denied that request because Phillip was her brother-in-law and not a household member.

RELATED: Priest connected to Hampden homicide victim put on leave of absence

RELATED: Victim in Hampden murder was denied protection order against her accused killer

In that protection order, Renee wrote that Phillip had threatened to kill her and had "an apartment full of weapons". She also claimed her husband, Frank, had been arrested for domestic violence assault.

This case prompted a law change regarding how protection order requests are handled in the state.

RELATED: Protection order bill passed unanimously by committee

RELATED: Hampden woman's murder prompts call for protection order law change

In October, Phillip appeared in court to try to get an apparent confession to Renee's murder thrown out before trial.

RELATED: Accused murderer wants his confession thrown out before trial

Phillip's other brother, Chuck, spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine in April 2019, saying he would continue to support his brother.

"I mean he's my brother, and I love him, and you can't just love him when it's easy," Chuck said, later adding, "I said, 'Phil, I can't believe you're in here forever.' I mean, he's 55. I mean, 15, 20 years is forever, and he said, 'I can't believe it either.'"

This story will be updated as more information becomes made available.