PORTLAND, Maine — After spending the last month quarantined in make-shift shelters made out of tents, more than 50 cats and dogs rescued from the hurricane ravaged Bahamas are now here in Maine looking for their forever home.

Category five, Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc across the Bahamas last month. It left nothing but destruction in its path. Destruction that prompted the non-profit 'Wings of Rescue' to step in and help.

The organization is donation based but that hasn't stopped them from making a difference. They make trips weekly to areas that need the most assistance. So far this year, Browde says he and his team have rescued at least 7,400 animals from disaster zones and delivered close to 144-thousand pounds of humanitarian and pet aid into the Bahamas.

"It's crazy to think five hours ago, these pets were in danger in the Bahamas and now, they're safe." Wings of Rescue's President, Rick Browde said.

Now that they have been rescued, Browde says it won't be long before these little ones are receiving love from their new family.

"These pets are going to be the Kardashians of pets," Browde said. "Everyone is going to want them."

The 48 cats and four dogs were transported to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. Once they have been evaluated and treated for any medical conditions, the rescues will be ready for adoption.

Jeana Roth, the Director of Community Engagement at the shelter, expects many of them to be ready within the next couple of weeks. She and her staff couldn't wait for this day to arrive, saying these moments are some of the best parts of their job.

"We're really proud of this work, we couldn't do it without this community and without collaborations like this," Roth said. "We are saving lives across the country."

Now, it's time for these animals to get settled before their next journey begins, a journey to a place they can finally call home.

"For them, being here is just an absolute luxury," Browde said. "To think that these pets that have been quarantined for the last month will now be on somebody's couch... it's just kind of cool."

The ARLGP is holding a 'name your fee' event this weekend for all cats over the age of one. They say it should help with finding the dozens of cats they received today find their new home.

