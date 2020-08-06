MAINE, USA — Countless people have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and in multiple ways.



Artists and actors and singers alike have had to find new ways to showcase their talents since performing in front of people, 'in-person' has not been allowed.



Hannah Harleen of South Portland has been trying to make a name for herself on the local music circuit but like so many others with similar plans, COVID-19 has thrown a huge fork into her road to performing more.



"It was definitely disappointing because I was really expecting 2020 to be a big push for me so, ya, it was really a bummer..." said Harleen.



Sydney Choate, a singer from Richmond, Maine offered this." A challenge is an opportunity so nothing will stop me from getting what I want more than anything, not even COVID."

Many performers have turned to social media as their vehicle to keep fans engaged as well as to release new material to attract new fans and, of course, stay connected.

