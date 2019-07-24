AUGUSTA, Maine — As many as a dozen new laws passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Janet Mills could be put to a statewide vote.

The Secretary of State has approved 12 People’s Veto petitions. Each of them would need to gather more than 63,000 signatures to force a referendum vote on the new law.

Two of the petitions are aimed at two of the most controversial bills of the past session -- the 'Death with Dignity' bill for assisted suicide, and the bill to allow taxpayer funds to be used to pay for abortions for low income women.

The Christian Civic League, representing evangelical churches, is partnering with the Catholic Church on both those People’s Veto efforts. Leaders of the signature drive say those issues run contrary to their religious beliefs and hope to force a vote.

"It violates my religious freedom," says GOP Rep. MaryAnne Kinney of Knox, "to use my tax dollars to pay for something like this. Even people I know who are pro-choice have come to me and said, 'yeah this isn’t right.'"

Kinney says she is not a spokesperson for the Catholic Church, but has been circulating petitions at several of the churches in her area.

Mike McClellan of the Christian Civic League says he has been impressed by the support coming from churches.

"This morning, I couldn’t answer my phone fast enough -- (people) calling to say, 'Hey I want to take this town, that town.' I have no doubt we will make this hurdle. We’re going to get the signatures."

That hurdle is high and will come up quickly. The petitions each need more than 63,000 signatures before Sept. 18.

McClellan says his organization is also supporting the petition to repeal the controversial law eliminating the religious exemption for vaccines. A separate vaccine choice group is running that petition drive.

Nine other new laws, ranging from banning conversion therapy, to automatic voter registration, and even a new solar power law are being challenged with People’s Veto petitions, organized by conservative activist Jack McCarthy of Aroostook County. All face the same signature requirements and deadline.