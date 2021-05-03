Bangor health care center provides off-site vaccinations to those in need

Penobscot Community Health Care is visiting low-income and elderly housing facilities, patients' homes, and schools to administer coronavirus vaccines.

BANGOR, Maine — Mass vaccination sites have played a large role in Maine's vaccination process -- but for some people, it's not easy to get to these locations. A health care center based in Bangor is taking steps to address that issue and make sure no Mainer is left behind.

Penobscot Community Health Care is doing off-site vaccination clinics at places like low-income and elderly housing facilities, patients' individual homes, and now schools. Theresa Knowles, PCHC's chief quality officer, says her team is trying to "go where people are", instead of forcing patients to come to them. She says PCHC recognizes some people face barriers like age, inability to connect to the internet to schedule an appointment, and lack of transportation, and mental health issues.

"We've really been trying to supplement what's being done at the mass vaccination sites," Knowles said about PCHC's mission, praising the work being done at larger sites.

Mass vaccination sites play a big role in our state’s vaccination process, but it’s not always possible for people to get to these locations. I’ll tell you about an initiatve by @PCHCare to bring the #COVID19 vaccine to the people on @newscentermaine at 6:30 a.m. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/oUuFeqNL0E — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) March 5, 2021

PCHC also has more material to manage now, too. Knowles says this week, PCHC received its first direct shipment of 1,000 Moderna vaccine doses, after President Joe Biden's administration announced some health centers nationwide would receive their own separate federal allocation of vaccine doses, in addition to those distributed by their state.

On Thursday morning, PCHC visited Graham School Senior Housing (owned and developed by Penquis) in Veazie to vaccinate almost a dozen people. Duska Hayman is the executive director of the Housing Foundation. She says that PCHC's partnership with Penquis to help deliver these vaccines to people off-site has been crucial for a number of people.

"We've been working with PCHC to bring vaccination clinics onsite -- not only for residents but for any community members that we may be able to access, as well," Hayman explained.

University of Maine senior nursing student Abigal Danforth was at Graham School Senior Housing delivering vaccines Thursday for the first time. She says applying what she has learned in school has been rewarding, especially during such a tough year.

"I'm honored to give (the vaccine) to these older people and just to be a part of maybe seeing a brighter day," Danforth said.

For Thursday's patients, brighter days are definitely on the horizon.

“It's a relief," Roxanne Martin, a resident at neighboring Veazie Village Senior Housing, told NEWS CENTER Maine after getting her first Moderna dose. "I mean, it's been a long year."

She says she's most excited for human interaction again, noting she's not sure life will ever be quite the same -- but she's ready to do more than just FaceTime with loved ones.

"I just can't wait until I can get in that car and go visit -- and have my grandkids come in and feed them, spoil them," Martin expressed.

Fellow 11-year resident Deborah LeClaire feels similarly, although her grandchildren are a bit older.

"I've been wanting this vaccine since I knew they had a vaccine, you know?" LeClaire said. She says getting halfway there makes her excited to interact with fellow seniors, friends, and family again.

"It's going to be awesome to be able to see people and to go places again safely," LeClaire added.

So far, PCHC has visited 12 organizations off-site for vaccinations so far. Knowles says eight schools are signed up for the next couple of weeks, and PCHC has visited homes up to 30 miles away in any direction. PCHC also has its onsite clinics at its practices.