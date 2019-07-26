MAINE, USA —

Read the original story at necn.com

Pabst Blue Ribbon, best known for its beer, is testing a new "Hard Coffee" drink in Maine, and so far, the trial run has been a huge success.

The Portland Press Herald said the product, which consists of coffee, malt liquor and milk, is flying off shelves. Some stores say they're having trouble keeping it in stock.

"It's been the hottest item of the summer," Tony Olmstead, a general manager for Roopers Beverage and Redemption, a chain of local beverage stores, told the newspaper.

Pabst Blue Ribbon's website says the drink is "made with rich, creamy milk and vanilla flavor," and has an ABV of 5%. There's also a map that shows you where in the state you can buy it. There are at least 50 locations at present.

Editors at Food & Wine tried out the new beverage, and said it reminded them of Baileys or Kahlua. Others have likened it to Dunkin' or Starbucks coffee with alcohol added.

Maine is the only New England state where the new alcoholic beverage is being sold, and one of just five states in the entire country where it is being tested. The others are Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

There is no word yet on when sales might be expanded to other states.