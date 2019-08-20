FALMOUTH, Maine — Those six famous silver trophies, named to a beloved New England team, made their way to Maine on Monday.

On August 19, all half-dozen of the Lombardi trophies won by the New England Patriots were in the Pine Tree State.

The appearance was part of the fifth annual Hope J-G Golf Scramble, held at the Woodlands in Falmouth. The event is put on to support people diagnosed with ALS by raising money to provide for practical needs, like ramps and rolling showers.

John and Linda Gregoire started the foundation to fundraise and help people deal with initial diagnoses 12 years ago when John himself was diagnosed with ALS.

"We have a lot of knowledge to bring to people, and I think we can show people that you can live a long and fruitful life with the disease with the right help," Linda told NEWS CENTER Maine.

About 130 golfers took part in this year's event. They also had an opportunity to take pictures with the famous Super Bowl trophies.