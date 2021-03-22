The show administrator said COVID-19 has posed many challenges for similar clubs around the state.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — For the last decade, March has been the home of Buckmills R&G club’s annual gun show.

The Bucksport based club aims to ‘foster, educate and promote the youth of today to be good sportsmen of tomorrow’.

“While the current crisis has made it much more complicated than ever before to accomplish that, we are Mainers and it’s in our blood to find a way forward.” the show’s administrator, Bruce Ashmore said.

Ashmore says he and other clubs around the state have faced several challenges throughout COVID-19, ranging from loss of funds to ammo shortages.

2020 proved to be a record year for firearm purchases, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation with millions of people buying guns for the first time. Now many of those gun owners are running into an ammunition shortage.

“That is also making it very difficult for instructors, like myself, to get new shooters into firearm safety classes.” Ashmore said.

COVID-19 restrictions made it impossible, Ashmore said to hold the gun show. Instead, he’s pushing it to the first weekend in June. It won’t be held in Bucksport and will instead be hosted at the recreation center in Orland.

“To help draw more people, we're also looking at offering outdoors air rifle, archery and fishing rod casting areas,” Ashmore said. “It would be more attractive to the consumers and allow vendors to also diversify what they can sell to make it worth coming to our show.”

Ashmore hopes the warmer temperatures will help draw a bigger crowd and give folks a chance to try something new with their family.