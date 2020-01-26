UNITY, Maine — The 'Unity Pond Ice Oval' race on Sunday, January 25th was all about fun.

There were no winners or losers, rather a group of passionate riders who were in it for the love of the sport.

Snowmobile racers went to Unity from all across the state for a chance to get back their roots.

Larry King is the chair of the Economic Development Committee in Unity. He is glad to see the racing back in his town.

“Unity has quite a racing history and it’s really nice to see us racing again here in Unity," King said.

King has a vintage sled, but only uses it for ice fishing. He was more impressed with the newer models.

“It’s kind of impressive to see what they’ve done here and see the quality of sleds they’re running and the speeds they’re running at," King added.

The newer, faster sleds, were reaching speeds of 71 mph on the ice.

Residents of Unity, local race fans, and statewide sled lovers all came out for the event.

Bill Small grew up watching some of the vintage sleds on display in Unity. He drove up from Bowdoinham just to catch some race action.

“You don’t see ovals on the lakes anymore. I grew up with this stuff and I had to check it out," Small said.

The event was organized by the Doughty family-- each more passionate about snowmobiling than the next.

Co-organizer Darren Doughty says it was his idea to see if the "love of sled racing" was still strong in his home area.

"We thought it would be a good idea to give it a shot," Darren said. "There’s a lot of vintage snowmobile racing that has started up in the last few years."

This event was the first of two Ice Oval races planned for Unity Pond. The second takes place Saturday, February 8th.

Wayne Doughty was in charge of starting the races with various flags.

Rob Doughty was part of the racing action, going neck and neck with another rider in his first race of the day. He was happy to be back racing at home.

“You know everybody it’s a lot of fun," he said.

But Grampa Ralph was the main attraction. His 1971 sled caught the attention of riders during the prerace sled parade. He rode competitively in the 1970s and passed down the love for racing to his family.

His sled reads, "This Ain't Your Daddy's Snowmobile" on the front.

