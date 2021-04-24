x
UPDATE: Walter Goodwin found safe

Police in Orono had issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Walter Goodwin who was last seen Friday evening.

ORONO, Maine — UPDATE

Officials say they have found Walter Goodwin safe Saturday morning. 

ORIGINAL STORY

The Orono Police Department had issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Walter Goodwin.

According to the release, Goodwin was last seen Friday at the Meadowview Group Home, 90 Park Street, in Orono at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Goodwin is described as a Caucasian male, with a long white beard and long white hair, 5’4”, approximately 159 lbs., and blue eyes. Police believe he is travelling on foot.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a thick brown sweater with a deer on it, and possibly black pants, and a blue checkered hat.

