BRIDGTON, Maine — "Normally we'd go to the zoo or we'd go to Target or go on a playdate."

Tami Conklin is a mom to a busy four-year-old boy.

"My husband and I are both working from home and it's a different kind of focus," she said. "A four-year-old doesn't understand why we aren't giving him 100% of our time."

She was out of creative ways to keep him busy until she discovered free videos on Facebook from a group called, Team Long Run.

Chuck Wilcoxen is sharing videos online of step by step guides for things like setting up your own backyard obstacle course... or games like capture the flag... or how to have an inside recess if it's not nice outside.

He's the founder of Team Long Run, an organization with one mission: to encourage kids to get interested in running.

He says it's important to be active as a family because it creates memories that can last a lifetime.

"When I was a little kid my dad made an obstacle course using birch logs when I was like five and I still remember it," he said. "So it's that improvisation and chance to get together and brainstorm that is as much fun as anything."

Hi everybody, We’re rolling out a series of videos for families with kids at home! They feature fun, simple, active play “recess” activities. Today’s video demonstrates how to set up an outdoor DIY obstacle course. Please share and have fun! P.S. Our next video will be indoors! Posted by Team Long Run on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Fun for the kids if parents need a break, or if parents want to feel like kids again.

If you want to check out these videos visit videos.teamlongrun.org.

Team Long Run's mission is to encourage kids to get interested in running – because the activity can provide important life lessons like accountability, overcoming challenges, and supporting others.

RELATED: 'Stay home!' Mom of teen battling cancer urges social distancing

RELATED: PLOG: Burn calories, curb pollution

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Sens. King, Collins join bipartisan effort to help Maine farmers amid coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: Friday, April 17

RELATED: Business is blooming for some farmers amid coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist