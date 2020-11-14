The 52-year-old was operating a dump truck loaded with gravel on Route 126 when the truck left the roadway and overturned, police said.

WALES, Maine — Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s office are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning in Wales.

Police say around 7:00 a.m., 52-year-old John R. Bennett Jr of Augusta was driving northbound on Route 126 in a dump truck loaded with gravel when the truck left the roadway and overturned. Officials say the truck came to rest on the driver's side and the cab had extensive damage.

According to the press release, Bennett was the sole occupant of the truck and died at the scene from his injuries. Police believe he may have suffered some kind of medical issue.

The dump truck Bennett was driving is owned by Crooker Construction LLC of Topsham, Maine where Bennett was employed.

Police said Route 126 was closed for several hours while deputies and state troopers with the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit investigated the crash. Also assisting were the Sabattus and Monmouth Police Departments and the Wales, Sabattus and Monmouth Fire Departments as well as United Ambulance.