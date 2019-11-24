BANGOR, Maine — Just around the Thanksgiving season, The Ronald McDonald House of Maine has received a special donation.

It all started with a game show. Jeopardy, to be specific.

Augusta native Jessica Garsed won three consecutive nights of "Jeopardy!"

During one round of questions. Garsed forgot to include the letter "s" in her answer "What is Omaha Steak?"

The forgotten "s" cost the librarian from Augusta a $1,600 penalization.

When Omaha Steaks heard the story, the company said it would donate $1,600 to a charity of Garsed's choice.

She chose the Ronald McDonald house because she has relatives that have benefited from the house. She says he relatives were greatly impacted by the generosity of the members and "home away from home" feel that the house provides.

The Ronald McDonald houses across the United States provide a place for families to stay near a hospital where a relative is being treated.

Jessica also received some steaks from Omaha Steaks.

Garsed brought home more than $50,000 in winnings from the show.

NCM

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets choked up at message of love from contestant

RELATED: Wear purple for World Pancreatic Cancer Day Thursday