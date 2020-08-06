BRADLEY, Maine - The Maine Forest and Logging Museum is a hidden gem. It's a great place to learn about Maine life during the 18th Century.

Oliver Leonard's Mill is arguably the main attraction. It's a recreation of a saw mill which harnesses its power from the nearby Blackman Stream.

"It's really simple, it's incredibly simple," says museum volunteer Herb Crosby.

"Even though it’s only got about three horsepower, that’s equivalent to about thirty men working hard with a pit saw. That’s really hard work and this would replace about 30 people. There was so much work I think they were thrilled to have some help."

The all volunteer museum staff is taking advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak by doing some much needed repairs to the mill’s foundation.

