OLD TOWN, Maine — The Old Town Paper Mill is once again up and running.

"That mill is not just good for Old Town -- it's very good for Old Town, as far as its tax base, but the jobs, the very good paying jobs with benefits," former Old Town City Councilor Jack Cashman said. "It's good for the whole area, not just Old Town."

There will be 130 of those good paying jobs at the Old Town Mill.

The mill was bought by Hong Kong-based Nine Dragons Paper last year. ND Paper also owns the mill in Rumford. This has government leaders convinced the company is committed to Maine.

"I'm sure that there was a lot of investment to be made just to get it back up and running, so I have no doubt that they will be investing in the mill," Congressman Jared Golden said.

And this is in an industry that other leaders insist is here to stay.

"What we're finding is that the paper industry is going into different kind of products. For example, I toured a mill that was making bags for dog food," Senator Susan Collins said.

Many Old Town officials and new employees of ND Paper were in attendance celebrating the grand opening -- but not speaking to the media.

Old Town elected officials and even new employees told NEWS CENTER Maine they were instructed by ND Paper not to speak on camera.