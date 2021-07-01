Nokomis students send positive tunes to hospital staff, patients

Music students got creative and made a music video for folks over at Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital.

NEWPORT, Maine — A local high school is sending a message with positive tunes.

Nokomis Regional High music students typically get together and perform in front of patients and staff at Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield. This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, students got creative to continue their musical tradition.

"I started kind of racking my brain around what we could do," Nokomis Regional High instrumental and choir director Dean Neal said.

For Neal, the solution was uniting 18 Nokomis students to produce a music video.

“I just thought it was a nice way to like show the community that we’re still trying to be connected with them," Nokomis vocal student Hunter Flagg told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Connected with each other as a class, the students got to work.

“I know, I for one and I’m sure many others have been feeling very frustrated because we haven’t been able to play together,” Nokomis instrumental student Ryleigh Byrd said.

Neal put the students' recordings together and sent the music video to Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield.

“Its been difficult for everybody, patients and staff," Clinical Nurse Lead Carlynn Raye said.

For Raye, the video arrives at a time when stress and uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is at its peak.

“It means everything. Just having the support of the community is amazing," Raye added.

This won’t be the last music video you see coming from Nokomis. In the near future, Mr. Neal and his students will be working on one they hope to send on to veterans.