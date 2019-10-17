STANDISH, Maine — Residents who live in the Pine Tree Estates mobile-home park in Standish say they were horrified to read about a new rent policy that is intended to ‘embarrass’ them into paying their rent on time.

The monthly newsletter sent out by the park’s manager, explicitly states that the mobile-home park's new owner – RHP Properties – is requiring staff to place a red door tag on any resident’s door who is more than 15 days late paying their rent. The tag reads, ‘Your rent has not been received. Please contact the park office with your payment’.

The notice explains RHP properties is stressing lot rent be made in a timely manner and if rent payment is late, a red tag will be “placed on your door to embarrass you into paying your lot rent,” the newsletter reads.

Residents received the monthly notice last week letting them know the policy would be put into effect immediately.

“I was horrified when I saw this,” Pine Tree Estate resident, Michele Guilford said. “Not because I pay my rent late every month but just thinking about other people -- I know someone who has to pay their rent late every month… they’re a single mom, they’re doing everything they can to get by and they pay their rent late, but they pay the late fee, too.”

Guilford says she has heard from many other residents who were upset to read the notice. She says many are afraid to speak out in fear of retaliation by management.

“It just really, really upset me and I want to be able to find out what we can do about this.” Guilford said.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to RHP properties about the concerns. Some residents asked if this was a legal practice, others asked if this was considered a form of tenant harassment. We received this statement from RHP Properties:

“We pride ourselves on providing affordable, well-maintained communities. Pine Tree Estates offers residents a park-like setting and amenities such as a clubhouse, playground and picnic area and recreational facilities. We ask our residents to be current with their rental payments and we strive to work with them and their rental situations whenever possible. All procedures we employ are legal and fully compliant with state laws.”

Whether it’s legal or not, Guilford says it’s a matter of principle. She worries about the most vulnerable families who occupy the park. Saying many residents already deal with the stigma that comes from living in a mobile-home park and this new policy just adds salt to the wound.

She says she is not condoning people who do not pay their rent on time. However, she is concerned for those families who might find themselves in a tough spot due to unforeseen circumstances. For instance, if their car breaks down or there is unexpected property damage that needs to be taken care of financially.

Guilford also says the fact the park flat out admitted the policy was to ‘embarrass’ them is just wrong.

“There are many things that can happen to anybody, even people who have never been late on their rent should be horrified about this note,” Guilford said. “I mean most people live paycheck to paycheck, so one thing happens, and you’ve got a note for everybody to see.”

