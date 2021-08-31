New vaccine rules for Maine students go into effect Sept. 1

As of Wednesday, philosophical and religious exemptions from required vaccines will no longer be allowed in public or private schools in Maine.

AUGUSTA, Maine — For months on end, conversation about vaccines has happened almost exclusively in the context of COVID-19. A new law taking effect this week, though, addresses other types of vaccinations among students in Maine.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 1, philosophical and religious exemptions from required vaccines will no longer be allowed in public or private schools in Maine. That's because of bill LD 798, signed into law in May 2019, which requires students in grades Pre-K-12 to be vaccinated against certain diseases unless they have a medical exemption.

Starting tomorrow, new vaccine rules go into effect for Maine students in public and private schools. This comes after bill LD 798 was signed into law in May of 2019 to remove philosophical and religious exemptions. Details on @newscentermaine at 6 and 6:30 a.m. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/Gp9sF0CGx7 — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) August 31, 2021

Required immunizations for Pre-K-12 students include:

DTaP vaccine (to protect against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis)

Polio vaccine

MMR vaccine (to protect against measles, mumps, and rubella)

Varicella vaccine

Required immunizations for students in grades 7 through 12 also include:

MCV4 vaccine (to protect against meningococcal disease)

For clarification (as seen in my on-air report this morning), this new law does NOT include the #COVID19 vaccine. It includes vaccines that protect against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, varicella, and meningococcal disease. @newscentermaine — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) August 31, 2021

Dr. Laura Blaisdell is a pediatrician and vice president of the Maine Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She was also co-chairwoman of Maine Families for Vaccines, pushing against the 2020 people's referendum to overturn the new law. On Super Tuesday, the people's referendum was rejected.

Blaisdell said medical exemptions for vaccines account for less than 1% of the population, but Maine was seeing a 5.6% exemption rate. Now, she said, that number has come down to around 4%. She hopes it's a sign that the new law is already making an impact.

Blaisdell said the point of the new law is to protect those who truly can't be vaccinated -- for example, if they're on immunocompromising therapies or have had similar therapies in the past.

She said she believes the coronavirus pandemic may actually be showing some people what is needed to make vaccines effective.

"People are now realizing, 'I'm vaccinated, but we're still seeing transmission. Why is that?'" Blaisdell said. "The reason is because we don't have community immunity rates that are high enough to keep transmission at bay. That was the problem with our schools, and that was the reason why this bill was put into place -- because we were seeing outbreaks, despite having people being vaccinated."

Blaisdell said the pandemic has made it difficult for some providers to give childhood vaccines, so they're playing "catch-up." That means there is a recommended grace period for families to get their students vaccinated. If they choose not to do so, homeschooling is an option.