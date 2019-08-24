AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine veterans have a new person in charge of their health care. Tracye Davis has taken over as Director of the VA Maine Healthcare System.

On Friday at the Togus VA hospital, Davis was officially introduced to veterans, at an event called an “assumption of duty” ceremony -- described by VA officials as similar to a military change of command. She has actually been on the job since April. Davis was associate director of the Togus hospital facility in 2012, before taking VA positions on the west coast. Davis says she wanted to come back because she likes Maine and the VA Medical system here. And said one of her big jobs will involve expanding broadband service for long distance health care.

“The biggest thing here, at least where we see the greatest opportunity to reach out to veterans is expanding tele-health options,” Davis said following the ceremony. “Because there are parts of the state that have significant gaps in terms of broadband, so making sure there is that type of broadband coverage throughout the state so veterans can actually choose what modality of care they can use to access VA service.”

Davis succeeded Ryan Lilley as VA Medical director. Lilley now oversees the VA medical system for New England.