SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — A business owner, who employs people with developmental disabilities at her cafe in South Berwick, says her daughter won't get the same chance to learn crucial job skills.

Nicole McCoomb own's Madison's Cafe. The restaurant was named in honor of her daughter, Madi, who is on the autism spectrum.

McCoomb says a state contracted agency, 'Pathways', was supposed to put Madi on a waiting list last year for adult services. Those services include day programs, workforce opportunities and housing.

McCoomb found out late this spring that the case manager didn't file the paperwork, despite telling Madi's mom and the agency that she had. That means when Madi turns 21 years old next month, she will not get any services.

McCoomb says her daughter needs constant supervision -- and she doesn't have anyone to take care of her while she runs the cafe.

"I don't know how I am going to keep the cafe open -- I really don't," expressed McCoomb. "She can't be there eight hours a day without having someone there with her -- she can't be home alone."

Pathways released a statement, saying the agency cannot discuss specific matters about individual clients.

“It is our policy to work with all families during the transition from children's services to adult services. We cannot and do not discuss specific matters about individual clients as their confidentiality and privacy is of paramount importance.” -- Pathways.

Madi was placed on the waiting list by another agency, but she is at the bottom of both lists for Section 21 and 29 services.

Nicole has filed a grievance to reinstate Madi on the waiting list in the same place she would have been at if her paperwork had been filed. A hearing on that issue is set for next Thursday.

