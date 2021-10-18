Search continues for missing Belfast woman last heard from in September

Officials said Joy MacDonald's white Nissan was found on Pierce Street in Belfast near the footbridge. Volunteers continued their search on Saturday, September 23.

BELFAST, Maine — The Belfast Police Department is trying to find Joy MacDonald, 40, who hasn't been heard from since early September.

MacDonald is a Belfast resident, and the last confirmed contact with her was on Sept. 9, according to a Facebook post by Belfast police.

Jenny Presley, MacDonald's sister, said her family first felt concerned about Joy's whereabouts the weekend of Oct. 16. Presley said it's common for her sister to sometimes go a few weeks without talking to family or friends.

"She has MS (multiple sclerosis), and it's affecting her brain. So, she was really working and focusing on healing herself from the inside out," Presley said.

That week of the 16th, Presley said she tried to text MacDonald, but the message wasn't delivered. She then went to her sister's apartment and noticed her car wasn't in the driveway. MacDonald's mail and packages were stacked up by the front door, and the air conditioner, fan, and lights were left on.

"It was like she walked out to run an errand and just never came back," Presley said.

Police told Presley that Joy tried to enter someone else's home near her own home in Belfast. The owner of that home told Presley that Joy was articulate, but confused.

"She told the woman that she was meeting her wife there and that her wife was going to leave her a key," Presley said.

Presley said MacDonald has been divorced for more than 10 years. She said MacDonald often gets confused because of her MS.

Police said MacDonald's white Nissan was located on Pierce Street in Belfast, near the foot bridge over the Passagassawakeag River. Officials searched the area but were unsuccessful.

On Saturday, volunteers from the Down East Emergency Medicine Institute (DEEMI) helped continue the search. A dog-and-handler team helped search the area near the river along with a drone operator to take pictures below the water.

MacDonald's family is asking everyone to stay on alert for her.

"This community is our family, and one of us has gone missing. I just want everyone to keep their eyes open," Presley said.

MacDonald was last seen wearing jeans, black Sketcher shoes with white soles, a t-shirt, and likely a zip-up hoodie. Presley said her sister usually wears beaded bracelets and a crystal necklace. She always carries a small, bright blue reusable Hannaford Pride bag, along with a black messenger bag.

Belfast police said anyone who may have information on MacDonald’s whereabouts should call 207-338-2040.