Cole Taylor never expected a trip to the York County Courthouse to go viral, but it did, and for good reason.

March 30, 2021, is a day Cole Taylor will never forget.

It was the day the 28-year-old, who identifies as transgender and non-binary and uses they/them or he/him pronouns, took legal control of their new identity. It's a journey they have been documenting on the popular social media app TikTok.

"At first, I didn’t know that my journey was going to become a transition, I just knew that I didn’t feel at home in my body when I presented as feminine or even as female," Taylor said. "When I heard 'she' or 'her' or 'lady' or 'pretty', I just started to feel uncomfortable. Back in late September is when I started saying ‘OK, I’m going to use a different name and different pronouns.'"

Using different pronouns helped Taylor to better navigate their journey of self-identity. The name given to them at birth, Nicole, didn't fit anymore. Come March, Taylor was ready to make it official.

"I thought I was just going to log on and they were going to say, ‘OK, here. Bye now,'" they said. "I don’t know all the terms, and just say my name is getting changed."

They were wrong.

Instead, in addition to their new name, Taylor was met with praise from a York County Superior Court judge for taking control of their life story.

That video has now gone viral.

"I’ve had some people reach out to me on TikTok saying that their child is going through the same thing and their lawyer sent them the video of me," Taylor said. "It’s overwhelming and shocking because it’s like, 'Wow, I didn’t expect this to happen at this level.'"