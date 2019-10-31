BANGOR, Maine — Boo!

Halloween is a time for people to cut loose, relax, have some fun, and obviously eat candy. Not even the rainy conditions were going to slow down trick-or-treaters from walking up and down the best place on the block.

Chris Buck has lived on Maple Street for more than 20 years, and he's seen costumes by the masses the past few years.

“The past couple years we’ve had 1,500 kids and a few thousand adults each Halloween.”

And each October he knows exactly what his family and neighbors have in store at the end of the month. An event so popular, it attracts kids from all over the state.

“We have kids from Bucksport to Millinocket who come down for Halloween on Maple street," Buck said.

If you're wondering how big this tradition is to the 'Tree Streets' neighborhood in Bangor, people literally move to get closer to the action.

"We have people who bought specifically in Bangor when they moved here because they wanted to live on Maple and do the Halloween thing," Buck added.

NCM

The Halloween fun will be coming to an end more quickly than you may think. The Target in Bangor has already put decorations on clearance and starting Nov. 1, all candy and costumes will be marked down for price.

And just how fast is Target moving on from the ghosts and candy decor? By the end of this weekend they will have all Christmas decorations on display.

RELATED: Lewiston man gives away over 5000 king-size candy bars for Halloween and we have the password for the grand prize treats!

RELATED: On a day to dress up as your favorite superhero, Keith picks...Todd?

RELATED: Teal is the new orange for Halloween pumpkins -- here's why