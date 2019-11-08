PORTLAND, Maine — One insect that is causing concern for state entomologist, Allison Kanoti, is the Asian Longhorned Beetle.

Though the beetle may not look like it could cause much damage, it is known to wipe out entire forests.

The beetles came to the United States from Asia in untreated wooden packaging crates. In 2009, the beetles were found in Worcester, Massachusetts, where they destroyed more than 30 thousand trees in the area. It took years to rebuild the canopies.

The Asian Longhorned Beetle creates dime sized holes in hardwood trees such as maple and birch, which is why Kanoti is concerned that the beetle may be discovered in Maine soon.

Though entomologists in Maine have yet to see one of the beetles, August is when the beetles have developed into adulthood, and are able to fly.