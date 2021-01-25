Residents, visitors asked to take part in downtown Bangor survey

The Downtown Bangor Partnership Survey 2020 is open to anyone who has spent time in the city's downtown and wants to suggest improvements. It's due January 31.

BANGOR, Maine — The Downtown Bangor Partnership is asking people to complete a survey online to help determine changes and improvements to the city's downtown.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership Survey 2020 happens annually to collect local data, regarding what people are looking for in the downtown scene. The findings can help current businesses stay open and new businesses take off -- and everyone, from business owners to commuters to residents to visitors, is encouraged to take part to help the DBP collect local data.

"The experience belongs to anybody who goes to downtown -- and it's really a mixture of people coming to downtown and investing in downtown that's going to help it thrive," Betsy Lundy, the downtown coordinator & cultural liaison of Bangor, said about the importance of having people from different backgrounds participate.

I’m LIVE this morning at West Market Square to talk about the Downtown Bangor Partnership Survey 2020. Why stakeholders are asking everyone from business owners to residents to visitors to take part on @newscentermaine at 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/jYbMVv9tj3 — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) January 25, 2021

The DBP is made up of a board of stakeholders representing all different members of the community. Typically, the survey happens in the fall, but it was delayed this year to allow coronavirus-specific programs put into place over the summer to wrap up, so community members could provide additional feedback. Lundy says in a year overshadowed by a global pandemic, downtown Bangor hasn't been immune to COVID-19-related challenges.

"I think everybody is facing a lot of uncertainty, especially those in the small business community," Lundy expressed.

Participation is also important this year since national trends have been up in the air because of the pandemic. Survey results are designed to help business owners make decisions about how to pivot their business and prepare for future opportunities. It also creates an open line of communication with the public, so people feel comfortable reaching out when they identify a need.

"It's always hard to get fresh up-to-date data, and so having that on a local level is really helpful for business decision-makers, even public policymakers, to know what people want," Tanya Emery, the community and economic development director of Bangor, expressed.

The survey includes questions like:

How often do you visit downtown Bangor?

What is your primary reason for visiting downtown Bangor?

How has the COVID-19 pandemic changed your visit frequency and/or reasons for visiting downtown?

What is the number one improvement you would like to see in Downtown Bangor?

It also asks people to rate pandemic-related measures, like the closure of Broad Street at West Market Square, the use of parklets (expanded outdoor dining in parking spots), and the addition of 15-minute parking spaces. The survey asks participants what types of new businesses they would most like to see in downtown Bangor and how participants find out information about downtown.

The survey will also help the Downtown Bangor Partnership determine how to use its allocated funding for the upcoming year. Lundy says the DBP typically gets about $79,000 from a tax assessment, separate from property taxes. Donations and fundraising then add between $12,000 and $20,000. Lundy says the DBP has already started on its annual evaluation and work plan by reviewing goals from the previous year. Almost all of the projects couldn't be accomplished, so the DBP will be taking the data to the board to set goals for the new year. The information will be introduced to the public record in April or May when the DBP gives its annual report to city council.

For most businesses in the area, these decisions can have a big impact as part of the "ecosystem" of the downtown, as Penobscot Theatre Company producing artistic director Bari Newport puts it. Productions have been virtual this year -- but she says when the theatre is open, there's an understanding that people coming to see shows will boost the local economy by creating more restaurant visitors and local shoppers.

"What makes the theater company distinctive is not that it's another theater company. What makes it distinctive is its place," Newport explained.

Downtown Bangor entrepreneur Louie Morrison also understands the importance of a sense of place. He owns a number of residential and commercial properties and says while this year has been decent residential-wise, it's been tough on the commercial end since a lot of his tenants have moved out during the pandemic. It's why he hopes this survey will help the city to continue to adapt and grow, saying he has seen a lot of progress within the past decade and doesn't want Bangor to backtrack.

"Now, it's become such a destination," Morrison said about the city. "We don't want to see it go back to what it once was."

That's a goal that hasn't changed, even during an unprecedented year.

"Through this pandemic, we're all trying to do what we can to support our friends, our neighbors, our business owners, our employers and help keep them viable," Emery said.