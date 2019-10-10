GORHAM, Maine — For almost two decades, Dr. Delvina Miremadi-Baldino has been practicing and teaching 'resiliencing'; a term she coined to capture the art of positive thinking.

“Whatever life throws at me, I'm going to be able to handle it somehow.” Dr. Miremadi-Baldino said.

That has become her motto and one she is encouraging others to adopt. It’s also getting her noticed. Over the summer Miremadi-Baldino was asked to speak on the TED Talks, Boston stage.

“Resilience does not mean that life is going to be easy, it doesn't mean is going to be perfect or that you're going to be happy all the time,” Miremadi-Baldino said. “What it means is you really feel like you have it within you to work through it, and a key part of that is our thoughts and our thinking.”

While the mom of four is now thriving and thinking positively, it wasn’t always like this.

“For me personally, I was having all of these positive experiences, but really spending all my time and energy focusing on what was going wrong.” Miremadi-Baldino said.

It was her own struggles with anxiety and depression that helped her discover how much power her thoughts were having over her life. Miremadi-Baldino says it prompted her to really look within herself. She says she realized she had all the tools she needed to change her life, but it was going to take some work.

That’s because these negative thoughts are stored in our brain differently, where they are easily accessible for your brain. For instance, why you might dwell on the negatives more than the positives after a long day at work. In order to stop doing this you have to re-train your brain. Miremadi-Baldino says you can think of it like treating your own failures as you would a friends’. Practice being kind to yourself.

While you work practicing better self-care, there might be moments that trigger old feelings for you.

“If you feel yourself start to feel stressed... in your body if your heart starts racing... if something is worrying you or bothering you,” Miremadi-Baldino said. “It really is just a minute of breathing to basically tell your brain 'let's calm things down'.”

