LINCOLN, Maine — According to a study made by TOPS 29.1% of Mainers are obese. Alan Dill is a Lincoln man who weighed more than 280 pounds and lost 140 in 4 months. He couldn't have done it without the support of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non-profit weight loss, educational, and support organization.

The 61-year-old was crowned TOPS Maine King for his weight loss success. He lost more weight than any other male TOPS member in the state of Maine.

“It really comes down to mindset, the proper diet, ample exercise, and the determination,” says Dill.

Having the energy to spend quality time with his two young kids, which are 4 and 7 years old, was his main motivation to lose weight.

Rick Danforth is the president of TOPS. Danforth initially weighed more than 300 pounds and lost more than 100 pounds in 52 weeks.

“Yes...losing weight is difficult, but you should never do it alone,” said Danforth.

Danforth was fighting a number of issues. He had pre-diabetics, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, and extremely high cholesterol. All of those issues are gone now.

“I was just one step on the banana peel, one step on the grave at that time, and now it’s all gone,” said Danforth.

Dill’s initial weight was over 280 pounds. He spent 4 to 6 hours every day on his electric bike at home, and he did everything from working to reading in his bike.

Jackie Conn is the director of Weight Watchers Maine.

“So you need to see something that actually makes you feel good about what you are doing, makes you feel satisfied with what you are eating, and you say yes! This is what I want to do for the rest of my life, it feels right,” said Conn.

Dill's journey is not over and he feels better than ever.

“I would say to myself I am the Michael Jordan, the Tom Brady, Tiger Woods of weight loss! I truly believe that my best days are ahead of me.” -11 secs

According to Dill by committing to a healthier lifestyle, people can achieve weight loss and overall wellness.