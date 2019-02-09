FREEPORT, The Bahamas — A hurricane will abruptly change your plan to fish for yellowfin tuna in the Bahamas. Denny Denham from Gray, Maine went down to spend weeks on the water until he started to hear about a storm brewing.

"I’ve been here a week and a few days, and when we got down here we heard about a system building in Africa," said Denham."Next thing we know is that it’s a Category 1,2,3,4 and then 5. So yeah, we were taken by surprise.”

This is Denham's first hurricane. He decided to stay in his condo in Freeport, Grand Bahama until the storm passes for cleanup efforts.

"The reason we’re staying is when you get moisture at a place down here the first thing that happens is that you get mold and mildew and you get a nasty situation to clean up," Denham said. "If that happens to my place down here. I’m going to be able to clean it up and then go home.”

Denham tells NEWS CENTER Maine he might be there for a while because he says the airport is 'underwater.' Until he leaves, he plans on distributing water to those in worse conditions.