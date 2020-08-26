Maine woman leads the way for others passionate about hunting and fishing

On this Women's Equality Day, an interview with Christi Holmes.

PORTLAND, Maine — We've certainly come a long way in 100 years. Many are still fighting for equality and breaking down stereotypes.

On this Women's Equality Day, an interview with Christi Holmes.

She is a column writer for the Maine Sportsman magazine but next month she's on the front cover.

She's become a familiar face in Maine to women who love outdoor recreation or those who are looking to get involved.

She says it appears during the pandemic more men and women appear to be picking up these interests and are looking to spend more time outdoors.

For those looking to get started, she has some advice.

"It is definitely super overwhelming. There's a lot of barriers to entry," said Holmes. "I would start by asking around, do any of your friends hunt and fish. Don't be shy."

Holmes said you should also ask if you can tag along. You can also hire a registered Maine guide for half a day.