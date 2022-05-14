Police searching for Bethel man considered "armed and dangerous"

Authorities said Jeremiah Adams, 47, of Bethel, was last seen driving a green Jeep Wrangler with Maine license plate 8845YE. He's considered "armed and dangerous".

BETHEL, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man from Bethel who is considered "armed and dangerous".

Authorities said they received a call Friday evening around 7:30 p.m. from a woman staying in New Hampshire with friends. She said she was concerned because the camera system for her home in Bethel had been deactivated. She had previously shared that home with former boyfriend Jeremiah Adams, 47, of Bethel, who she now has a restraining order against.

One of the woman's friends was visiting the home on Grover Hill Road to take care of the family dog. Adams met him when he got to the house, armed with a handgun. The friend left the scene and immediately called the police.

A few minutes later, Oxford County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, joined by Maine State Police. Authorities surrounded the house and tried to contact Adams for several hours through the night and were unsuccessful.

When it got light out Saturday morning, authorities entered the house and could not find Adams. Investigators found evidence inside the house that Adams appeared to have left. Authorities said that evidence indicated he is armed with firearms and ammunition.