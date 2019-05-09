FREEPORT, Bahamas — Living in Maine, it's unlikely any of us will know what it's like to live through a Category 5 hurricane.

Denny Denham, from Gray, now knows what it's like.

He went to the Bahamas for a fishing trip a couple of weeks ago, not knowing his vacation would turn into a mission to save others in the wake of a deadly storm.

"Probably one of the most frightening, scary things I've ever experienced in my life," he said.

When Denny Denham saw daylight for the first time after Hurricane Dorian ripped through the Bahamas he also saw homes destroyed. He also saw boats, even planes tossed like toys in the middle of the road.

As Dorian unleashed its fury over the Bahamas for nearly two days, Denham hunkered down in a condo.

"The rattling of the roof, the vibrations as the wind goes by, just the howling. The wind was just screaming down the canal and it was just incredible," he said.

His mission Thursday was working with the Rotary Club to help the locals find shelter, water, and food. He also helped one family relocate across the island, a family thankful to be alive.

"The water came in through the doors of their home," explained Denham. "It kept filling up and filling up and they had to cut a hole in the ceiling to escape the water."

Denham said he's also feeling lucky, too.

"I just can't imagine having to do something like that."

He hopes to return to Maine as soon as he can.

RELATED: Mainer hunkered down during Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Dorian to Swipe Maine this Weekend