Businesses adopt new health, safety measures during phase 3 reopening

Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and massage practices around the state were allowed to reopen July 1. Now, they're trying to stay profitable and prevent COVID-19.

MAINE, USA — Smitty's Cinema in Sanford has been a ghost town since it closed in mid-March as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. The popcorn and soda machines are empty, untouched for months, and movie posters on the walls reflect titles that are no longer new -- "The Invisible Man" and "The Way Back".

Now, the franchise has set its reopening date at July 17.

"We have to prove it -- that, you know, when you come here, you're going to be okay," Albert Waitt, the director of operations for Smitty's Cinemas and Game Lab, explained to NEWS CENTER Maine. He says he hopes that if they can get a few cusmtoer out of the house and to the movies again, they will feel safe enough to pass the word along. While safety is the key priority, Waitt says Smitty's is a business at the end of the day -- so making money is also important.

"It's a real challenge to operate at 50 percent capacity and be profitable," Waitt expressed.

Nelson E. Moody, owner of the decades-old Yankee Lanes bowling alley in Brunswick, agrees.

"Right now, we have the 50 person quota," Moody told NEWS CENTER Maine. "If that continues through the winter, we'll never make it."

Moody says that customers have been eager to come back, calling, emailing, and Facebook-messaging Yankee Lanes, asking when the facility will reopen. July is typically the slowest month for business in general, though, so they will not be reopening until July 28.

Moody says he's excited to reopen but is also a bit nervous about what enforcing the rules might look like.

"I just hope that there's not a lot of problems, a lot of confrontation," Moody shook his head. "People seem like they don't always want to go by the rules."

Those rules include consistently wearing a face mask inside facilities, per the Governor's executive order -- a mandate Brunswick Massage and Wellness on Union Street is also enforcing, after they reopened to everyone on July 1.

"The absolute last thing we want is to spread COVID," expressed Staci Groves, a licensed massage therapist at the practice. "We will do everything in our power to prevent that."

Groves wants to reassure clients they are taking their reopening procedure seriously. She says the phone has been ringing a bit, but fewer people are calling to make appointments -- likely, she says, because they are nervous.

Waitt hopes it's a trend Smitty's Cinemas won't see, adding his team members are doing all they can to keep customers and employees healthy.

"We have to work a little smarter and a little harder to make sure that we're not losing money and burning $100 bills," Waitt said.

Specific practices each of these businesses is putting in place are as follows:

Smitty's Cinemas and Game Lab

All locations statewide are opening July 17.

Managers have taken a COVID-19 certification process with HospitalityMaine through the state's community college system.

Staff members will take a COVID-19 training program, which consists of a video with information about the importance of hand-washing and social distancing, as well as symptoms of the coronavirus. A quiz will follow.

Items like menus and silver-ware will be single-use.

Customers will be able to buy tickets and reserve seats online. The software system will socially distance parties in the theater.

Customers will be required to wear a mask inside, unless they are eating or drinking.

Health checks will be consistent for employees and will include temperature-taking and health-related questions from managers.

Some movie releases could be pushed back until the fall, so Smitty's Cinemas will be showing classic movies like "Jaws" and "Jurassic Park", as well as independent films. Staff members will also be asking social media followers what they want to see.

The Smitty's team will be putting up temporary walls and walkways in bowling and arcade areas to prevent close contact between customers.

Yankee Lanes

Yankee Lanes in Brunswick will be opening July 28. July is normally the slowest month, so this reopening date gives staff members time to prepare for fall leagues without losing more money.

Groups will have their own lane and won't be allowed to mix with other groups.

Staff members will take all customers' temperatures before they enter the building. If one group member has a high temperature, the group will be asked not to come inside.

Sneezegards are installed at the counter, and gloves will be given to people who would like them while trying balls on for thumb size.

Customers will be asked to wear a mask at all times inside, or at least while they are moving places other than their own lane.

Customers must clean off their own tables.

Shoes and bowling balls will be sanitized before heading back to the racks.

The two senior leagues at the bowling alley may not return until a COVID-19 vaccine is available, but this would hurt Yankee Lanes financially.

Brunswick Massage and Wellness