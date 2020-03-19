CAMDEN, Maine — From the comfort of his Camden home, Maine author and illustrator Chris Van Dusen reads one of his books aloud. His audience is slightly different then his typical classroom or gymnasium, his listeners are families at home turning to his daily post while many hunker down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His school visits have been canceled through October after many districts shutdown. A local children's librarian from Skowhegan requested videos of Van Dusen reading and the rest is in the books.

Since the first video on Sunday, hundreds of thousands of viewers have tuned in to take a break from either working remotely or watching their children. The videos can be found on his Facebook and Youtube Channel.

