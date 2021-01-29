Recruiters with the Maine Air National Guard have had limited access to young Mainers during the pandemic, prompting them to get creative and go virtual.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The pandemic has had an impact on the Maine Air National Guard's recruitment efforts, prompting it to take the mission virtual.

The Maine Air National Guard has two main bases across the state. One is located in Bangor, the other is located in South Portland. They respond to the Governor of Maine for state emergencies or the call of the President in times of crisis.

In a typical year, recruiters would be able to access young Mainers in high schools across the state. The pandemic made that impossible.

Recently, recruiters held an online presentation with students from Bonny Eagle High School. MSgt. Marc Robitaille said it gave them a chance to spread awareness and hopefully interest while also giving teachers a bit of a break from the virtual classroom.

Robitaille says one question a lot of folks are asking is whether it's even safe to join the service right now.

"All the airmen that are training are maintaining a safe distance," Robitaille said. "They’re doing random Covid testing and quarantining is in place when necessary to ensure the safety and security of all airmen that are attending training."

Robitaille added the guard is known as the 'Maine-iacs' and that they take pride in the teams' strong work ethic and dedication to missions.