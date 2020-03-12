Ellsworth stores, restaurants collaborate for ‘Little Christmas Pickle’ initiative

The 'Little Christmas Pickle' hunt is a new collaboration between 15 stores and restaurants in Ellsworth to encourage people to buy local during the holiday season.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — In downtown Ellsworth, it’s clear the “most wonderful time of the year” has arrived, despite a year that’s been tougher than most. Holiday displays fill the windows of shops lining Main Street and strands of lights snake up lamp posts, lighting up the pavement. This is where people are being encouraged to spend their money this holiday season to help support businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

On every Thursday of the month until Christmas, 15 shops and restaurants in Ellsworth will be open later than usual for a “Little Christmas Pickle” hunt. This new event is designed to help promote participating local businesses. At 4 p.m., they will be hiding ornamental pickles in the facilities, and customers and shoppers can come in to search for the decoration until 8 p.m. Whoever finds it will win a prize, as a play on the classic Christmas pickle tradition.

This month, 15 stores and restaurants in Ellsworth are collaborating for a new shop local initiative — the “Little Christmas Pickle” hunt. What shoppers should know about this event, happening every Thursday until Christmas, on @newscentermaine at 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/qULmdwcNIB — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) December 3, 2020

Susan Nordman is a co-owner of the store “Bliss," which opened in May, and she came up with this idea. She says at her store, winners will be able to choose a prize from a basket – which will include items like a free bar of soap, latte, or dessert from another participating location. The goal is to get people into as many participating locations as possible safely. Participants will be asked to follow COVID-19 precautions, like social distancing, wearing masks, and using hand sanitizer.

Nordman says the community has had a good reaction to news of this event – and she thinks a lot of that is accredited to a challenging year.

“I find that people are in the mood for holiday spirit, and I think that people are really looking for a connection,” Nordman told NEWS CENTER Maine. “We’ve been so isolated in our own homes, so I think people are really looking forward to just coming out and interacting with other people.”

The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce is also standing behind this initiative. Executive Director Gretchen Wilson says she hopes the collaboration between stores and restaurants will bring more people to town, noting shopping local is more important than ever.

“This is the year that you really begin to realize that many of our businesses could potentially close, based on the fact that their income is a half or less what it was in 2019,” Wilson expressed. “For most small retail businesses, especially in Maine, it’s the summer season and then the Christmas season, and that’s it.”

Nordman says next year, she wants to try to do even more events to get people out to enjoy Ellsworth. Locations participating in the “Little Christmas Pickle” hunt are:

207 Mainer

2nd to None

Airline Brewing Company

Bliss

The Bud Connection

The Dream Catcher Antiques & Collectibles

Elizabeth's

Finn's Irish Pub

Fogtown Brewing Company

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Poppy & Polka Dot Boutique

Provender Kitchen + Bar

Sugar Mags

Toko Ellsworth

Union River Book & Toy Co.