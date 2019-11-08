WESTBROOK, Maine — For one little girl in Westbrook, 75 cents is everything.

Lily Allen, 10, set up a lemonade stand to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation walk in September. Each cup of lemonade cost 75 cents.

Lily was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes this past March. She has learned to live with the disease, taking multiple shots of insulin a day.

"It hurts and like it takes more time to eat and stuff so I have to check my blood sugar and take my insulin." said Allen.

"It's especially hard at night because she goes to bed if her blood sugar is not at a good level at night, then we have to get up during the night" said Allen's father, Dan Allen.

Lily's work paid off. She surpassed her goal of raising $2,000 dollars over the past few weeks.

Proving the point that when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.