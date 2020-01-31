PORTLAND, Maine — "Art has definitely been around my life a lot," said Samantha Linnell Hastings. She's a lifelong Mainers, and has roots dating back generations to the Portland area. She also comes from a family of artists.

"I think I remember asking my grandfather about them when I was maybe 10 or 11," said Samantha. The pieces of art she's talking about are ones that have stayed with her family for years. They are painted by her great grandfather, Victor Linnell, like much of the artwork inside of Samantha's Yarmouth home.

The piece she asked about as a child however is one that has history not with just her own family, but with Portland. Her great grandfather, at just 17 years old and a student at Deering High School, painted the original Portland Winter Carnival posters.

Samantha says her great grandfather won a contest to earn the chance to design and paint the posters as a high school student. He went on to create hundreds of more pieces and many are on display in Samantha's home. His Winter Carnival Posters are always something she wants to show others.

"For year's when I've had friends over, this the first like thing. Like oh my grandfather did those! It was this whole big carnival they used to do back in the day," said Samantha.

Those posters now proudly hang on her living room walls.

When Samantha first heard that Carnaval ME would be taking place on the Eastern Promenade in Portland this year, she reached out the organizers to tell them about her piece of history.

Now, copies of those nearly 100 year old posters will be on display at this year's Carnaval.

"It's cool to see it revived and be a tiny part of it," said Samantha. She added she she an her family plan to visit Carnaval ME, and experience something like what her great grandfather did nearly 100 years earlier.