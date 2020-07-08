After making her way through her Netflix catalog, Elice Senf wanted to pick up a new hobby in the form of street art.

LEANDER, Texas — We've all gotten to that point of quarantine where that next episode on Netflix just didn't seem as appealing. That's how one woman discovered her new hobby.

On any given day, you can find Elice Senf on her driveway.

"Since quarantine started, so, April," she said.

Senf found a new hobby while keeping in mind social distancing.

"So during the first part of quarantine, we were all inside hanging out watching the typical 'Tiger King,' 'Ozarks' and all that stuff, and I was like, 'God, we need to get outside,'" said Senf. "I've always been fascinated with 3D art or chalk art, so I was like, 'I'm just going to try a couple of these.'"

It was a chance to get outside, break up the routine and even meet more of her neighbors.

"Don't get me wrong I saw them all the time, but it was always in passing," she said. "It's funny. They're always like, 'Oh, do you care if we get a picture?' 'Are you kidding? That's what I want y'all to do.'"

The one she was working on when KVUE shot our story was a University of Texas and Austin-themed drawing. It took more than 12 hours, over several days.

"I'm constantly shading and making it till I feel that like it looks right," she said. "My son's always like, 'My mommy can draw,' and I'm like, 'Yeah she can.'"

But what makes this special is how she makes things pop out, when looking at it through a camera.

In most pictures she posts to her Instagram, @e_s_colour, her son plays her model.

"I was like, I'm probably never going to have this time again. I mean, it's stressful but knowing that I don't have work, OK so I'm going to use as much time as I can to hang out with him," she said.

It's at times like these where we can find new things, even if it's just in our own driveway.

